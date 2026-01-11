3 Ways to Watch the Golden Globes Tonight (Without Cable)

The 2026 Golden Globes air tonight, and thus begins another cycle of trying to remember how the hell to watch something live TV.

If you’re breaking out of your cycle of Netflix binges and YouTube video dives to watch the Globes, there are three easy (and legal) ways we recommend trying. Use any of these methods to watch the Golden Globes Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on CBS.

1. Watch the Golden Globes on CBS Using a Digital Antenna

It’s odd to have to explain this to people if you grew up with “bunny ear” antennas and “regular” TV, but lots of TV stations are still free to watch! In most areas, you don’t actually need a streaming service or cable to watch majors networks Like NBC, ABC, Fox and the home of the 2026 Golden Globes, CBS.

All you need is a digital antenna, which you can buy at most major retailers for less than $20. No subscription fees! You just angle the device to pick up over-the-air broadcast signals in your area and you can watch major broadcaster networks — as well as lots of channels filled with re-runs of classic shows — for free, forever.

2. Stream the Golden Globes via Paramount+

If you don’t have a digital antenna and don’t want to go grab one, you can just subscribe to Paramount+. Since Paramount-Skydance owns both Paramount+ and CBS, the company has set up CBS live feeds on the streaming service (if you’re on the Paramount+ Premium tier).

Paramount+ offers 7-day free trials for new customers; Paramount+ Premium tier subscriptions start are $12.99 per month.

3. Use a Live-TV Streaming Service to Watch the Golden Globes

If you just want a digital cable equivalent, you have lots of options, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo TV. They all offer free trials and prices vary wildly based on what you’re looking for.

I personally don’t see the point of jumping on a full digital cable equivalent just for the Golden Globes, but it’s an option!