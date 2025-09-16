‘100 Day Dream Home’s Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt Tease ‘Bigger and Better’ Season 6 (Exclusive)

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are going above and beyond with their builds as they take on a sixth season of their HGTV hit, 100 Day Dream Home.

The married real estate developers opened up to PopCulture.com about taking their work to a whole new level ahead of the Sept. 16 season premiere, teasing new challenges and rewarding collaborations as they continue to renovate and build custom, move-in-ready dream homes for their clients in three months or less.

“We’re stoked,” Mika said of 100 Day Dream Home‘s sixth season. “We are pinching ourselves that we’re still doing this. We love the fact that we’re always trying to make it bigger and better. I think this season we accomplished that.”

hgtv

Brian agreed, “It feels like just yesterday [that] we filmed our audition video with our cell phone … and now here we are, six seasons in.”

This season, Brian and Mika will be taking on unique container and modular home builds for their Tampa-area clients, as they were inspired to look outside the box to help Florida recover from two back-to-back hurricanes.

“One thing that I think inspired us was — obviously, we’ve already been doing the quick timeline — but that urgency for people to get back in their homes that were basically flooded out,” Mika explained. “Seeing the reality of that was crazy, so I think we had to really get creative on what different options [are]. It doesn’t have to all be traditional-type builds.”

Brian was especially excited to collaborate with Habitat for Humanity on a build this season, returning to the organization that helped him “first [fall] in love with new construction” back in his college days.

hgtv

“We’ve always wanted to highlight that, but for some reason, it’s taken us to six seasons to get it figured out and done,” Brian told PopCulture. “The community, the way they came together, not just monetarily for donations, but also to help with the actual build, we just cannot wait to highlight that story.”

Mika agreed it was wonderful “standing side-by-side” with the homeowners as they constructed their new house, while Brian laid out his only complaint for the project: “They built the house in 87 days,” he said, joking that the crew “almost made us look bad” by coming in almost two weeks under deadline.

Six seasons into 100 Day Dream Home, Mika said that she and Brian continue to push themselves and each other to achieve more because of an inherent “competitiveness” and a shared trait of “wanting to do the best.”

“I think because we have fun [with] what we’re doing, we’re always trying to push to the next level,” she said. “It’s like, alright, this is great, but what’s next? I don’t even know if we’re ever going to be satisfied, because it’s always going to be like, ‘What’s next?’”

100 Day Dream Home returns with an all-new season on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.