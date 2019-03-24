Game of Thrones is less a television show and more of a cultural phenomenon, capturing the imaginations of viewers everywhere with the latest season averaging more than 7 million viewers per episode.

A huge part of that is due to the unpredictable deaths that happen each week on the show. GoT fans learned a long time ago that no one in Westeros, good or bad, is completely exempt from the possibility of a brutal death.

With the highly anticipated seventh season around the corner, we here at PopCulture.com have decided to look back at the most influential demises so far, and we’ve ranked the 10 Best Game of Thrones deaths.

One of the most powerful deaths on this list is our No. 5 choice which happened at the end of Season Five: the death of Jon Snow in the episode, “Mother’s Mercy.”

Many people theorized that there was more than meets they eye to Jon Snow’s lineage, and that his demise felt too premature. After being stabbed to death by traitors in the Night’s Watch, fans were shocked and outraged that Jon Snow would die before learning who his mother was, with most fans hoping the show would confirm the popular “R+L = J” theory.

In retrospect, that certainly appears to be the case.

No doubt, the impact of Jon Snow’s death was felt by fans around the world, and had it not been for his resurrection in the following season, his death might have earned the top spot on the list. Thankfully, he came back so it doesn’t.

Watch our video at the top of the article to check out the rest of our list and see if you agree with our choices, then go enjoy the seventh season of Game of Thrones!