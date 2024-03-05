'Young Sheldon' Spinoff Is Officially Coming to CBS

The Big Bang Theory universe lives on. TVLine reports that CBS has officially ordered its Georgie and Mandy Young Sheldon spinoff to series. The spinoff of a spinoff will follow Montana Jordan and Emily Osment's characters "as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage," the official logline reads.

Osment joined Young Sheldon in a recurring role in Season 5 before being upped to series regular in Season 6 when Mandy got pregnant by Georgie. Things had unsurprisingly been rocky between the two, but Georgie really seemed to be stepping up as a parent when little Cece came into the world. Their relationship took a step forward in the Season 6 finale when Mandy proposed marriage to show that she is all in. The seventh and final season will see their wedding, but it's unknown when that will be.

"It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. "Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe."

News of the Georgie and Mandy spinoff comes ahead of Young Sheldon's hour-long finale in May. The Big Bang Theory prequel premiered in 2017, and it was announced last November that Season 7 would be the final one. While the series is ending in just a couple of months, the yet-to-be-titled Georgie and Mandy spinoff will premiere sometime during the 2024-25 season, so fans still won't be going without a series in the Big Bang universe. The new series will also be a multi-cam comedy and shoot in front of a live studio audience, unlike Young Sheldon, which is a single-camera.

It's likely these final episodes of Young Sheldon will set up the spinoff in some way. As of now, it's unknown if anyone else from the series will appear in the spinoff, but more information, including a set premiere date, will be announced in the coming months. It's going to be interesting to see what happens, especially since it was revealed in The Big Bang Theory that he's been married twice. But it will still be excited to see how Georgie, Mandy, and Cece navigate their new life as a family.

