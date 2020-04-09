'Modern Family’ Series Finale Featured Surprise Cameo From Mega Star, and Fans Flipped

Modern Family aired its series finale on Wednesday night, and the episode featured a surprise cameo from a mega star that had fans flipping out. While saying goodbye to the beloved cast, viewers got to see actress Elizabeth Banks as Sal one last time. Banks first turned up as the hard-partying friend of Cameron and Mitchell in Season 1, going on to appear in a total of eight episodes, including the two-part finale.

Taking to Twitter, Banks shared a clip from one of her guest starring appearances on Modern Family. She also spoke out about the show's "bittersweet" ending, explaining that she is not just a recurring character, but also a fan herself. She also sent out a special thank you to her on-screen friends "for always" being there for Sal. The post has since garnered a lot of replies, with Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell) tweeting back, "You should have won an Emmy for this scene."

We love Sal! Thanks for being a part of our #ModernFamily! 😍🧡 — Modern Family (@ModernFam) April 8, 2020

Many fans of the show who were excited to see Sal return have also commented on Banks' post. "Sal is ace!!" one fan exclaimed, then suggesting, "Sal and Pepper spin off anyone??" Scroll down to see more reactions to Banks' big finale cameo!