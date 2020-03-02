Sunday night's new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles will feature two major sports stars: WWE star Bill Goldberg, hot off his surprising Universal Championship at Super ShowDown, will reprise his recurring role as DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton in the March 8 episode, "Watch Over Me." Additionally, Boxing champion Evander Holyfield will also make his NCIS: LA debut as FBI Special Agent Sutherland.

(Photo: Trae Patton/CBS)

According to the CBS episode description, "Watch Over Me" finds the team investigating the death of an FBI agent who was killed while trying to pin down the location of another undercover agent. The team also has to find the missing agent before the criminals who were tracking him do.

"Watch Over Me" will mark Goldberg's fourth time on NCIS: LA. He made his debut as Hamilton in the 2018 episode "One of Us." Last season, he appeared in the episodes "Searching" and "Decoy."

Goldberg's return to the show is no surprise. When he filmed the episode back in January, Goldberg shared a selfie from the set.

"Great to be back on set for [NCIS: LA]!!" he wrote. "Sounds like a broken record but I can’t tell you how much I appreciate appearing on this show. Not many productions are as close knit as this bunch and I’m humbled each time I get to take part in the fun. Thx for an awesome 1st day."

Goldberg, 53, is a former NFL player and made his pro wrestling debut in 1997. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 and became the first Hall of Famer to win a world championship after being inducted when he won the Universal Championship last week. Goldberg beat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to win the title.

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

The results of the match were not well-received by longtime WWE fans, including actor Macaulay Culkin. The Home Alone actor tweeted he cancelled his tickets to WrestleMania in Tampa Bay on April 5. Goldberg could not care less. "Duly noted dork," he replied, adding thumbs up and angry face emojis.

As for Holyfield, 57, he retired from boxing in 2014 with a 57-44 record and was the undisputed cruiserweight champion during the late 1980s and heavyweight champion in the early 1990s. He only has a few acting roles under his belt, appearing as himself in the movies Weldome to Hollywood and Grudge Match.

NCIS: Los Angeles is now in its 11th season. The NCIS spinoff stars Chris O'Donnell as Callen, LL Cool J as Hanna, Linda Hunt as Hetty, Daniela Ruah as Kensi, Eric Christian Olsen as Deeks, Barrett Foa as Eric and Renee Felice Smith as Nell. New episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Trae Patton/CBS