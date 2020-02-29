'Hawaii Five-0' Alum Daniel Dae Kim Speaks out on Series Ending, Its Affect on Hawaii

After the news that Hawaii Five-0 was going to end after its 10th season on Friday, there's been a substantial reaction from the show's devoted fanbase. Now, series alum Daniel Dae Kim, who played Chin Ho Kelly, took to Twitter to reflect on the crime drama's upcoming conclusion. As well as the show's impact on the state of Hawaii.

Sad to hear about the cancellation of #H50. Not only did it employ 100s of people (and many friends), it contributed millions to the island’s economy & most of all, meant so much to the people of #Hawaii. Shows may come & go, but the legacy of Hawaii 5-0 will remain. #Aloha Oe — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) February 29, 2020

Fans of the show, as well as Kim, were quick to flood the comments with encouraging words.

"[Hawaii] is grateful for ALL of you that were a part of [Hawaii Five-0]," wrote one viewer. "You were always a class act when we'd meet you, even climbing over fences at #SOTB for the fans. We Love you and miss you and STILL support you, Daniel! Loving TGD btw! Mahalo for all you've done!"

"It was the one thing I can look forward [to] on a Friday the only thing I had to look forward to I'm surely going to miss the show the cast everyone Involved and I really missed you and Grace," wrote another.

Still, others got nostalgic for Kim's time on the show, which ended back in 2017.

"The show wasn't the same when Chin and Kono left," wrote a third viewer. "The Ohana was broken. Don't care for the new crew. Plus never liked Scott as Dano. Too much of a clown. I'll miss the beautiful scenery of O'ahu. My home. Glad you've gone on to much success! Mahalo."

When news of the series ending hit on Friday, Alex O’Loughlin, who plays Steve McGarrett, issued a statement.

This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life. Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people," O’Loughlin's statement read. "What we've done, what we've accomplished, it's extraordinary. I can't really put words to express my level of gratitude. I'm just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history and I'm going to miss it. And to the fans, I don't know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I'm going to miss you. Aloha."