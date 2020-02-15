Lynn Cohen, 'Sex and the City’ Actress, Dead at 86

Lynn Cohen, the actress best known for playing Magda on Sex and the City, died on Friday, according a statement provided to The Wrap by her representative. She was 86.

In addition to Sex and the City, she was also known for her roles in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Law & Order, Nurse Jackie, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Across the Universe, Damages and Master of None. She also appeared in both Sex and the City movies as Magda, the housekeeper and nanny for Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon).

No cause of death was provided in The Wrap's report.

Cohen was very proud of her role as Magda in the HBO series, as she told Cosmopolitan in 2018.

“It showed a woman of a different age who was smart as the devil, very bossy, and also understood sexuality, and they needed that," Cohen said. "It enlarged the canvas on which they were working, that they would not have a typical old lady molding away in some retirement home somewhere, but a woman who worked, and didn’t suffer fools.”

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty