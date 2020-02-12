'The Conners' Fans Don't Want Katey Sagal's Character Louise to Leave

It appears that Katey Sagal made quite the impression during her run on The Conners. Her character, Louise was set to end her significant run tonight's special live episode. However, some viewers took to Twitter to express their love for Louise, and hopes that she'll find a way back into the show's storyline.

"I understand Dan being scared, but we were not put on this earth to live alone. Fingers crossed your characters get together," wrote one fan, who added, "Cheers to Louise and Dan." Another called the former Sons of Anarchy star "a great addition to The Conners," before pleading, "don't leave Lanford." A third tweeted that they "think it's cute they want Dan to have a girlfriend I didn’t think they would be so accepting."

That sentiment was echoed by more than a few viewers, one of which wrote that "Dan needs to hang on to Louise they don’t get any more awesome [than Katey Sagal]." Still, when things started to unravel for the potential couple, one fan tweeted simply: "I hate it when Dan and Louise [break] up."

The character former high school friend of Dan (John Goodman) and Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) who left Lanford to pursue a career in music. She first showed up in the first season to put the moves on Dan. However, given that he was still grieving over the loss of his wife, he rebuffed her advances.

Tonight's special live episode was framed around Mark (Ames McNamara), who has to watch the results of the New Hampshire primary with Harris (Emma Kenney) for a school report. It'll also explore Mark's general indifference about politics, believing that money has corrupted the process. Meanwhile, the rest of the Conner clan gravitate toward the working-class mentality of voting -- which to them means casting your ballot for whichever candidate will "screw you the least."

Ahead of tonight's episode, fans of Barr were still chiming in on social media over her absence from the series. Barr was fired not long after its 2018 premiere due to some racist tweets. With the show canceled, co-star Sarah Gilbert convinced the network to give her and the producers a chance to salvage the rest of the show, which became The Conners.

The show was performed for the two timezones on opposite coasts, while live results from the primary were incorporated into each version of the episode. However, things didn't quite go off without a hitch, as some markets were left with a delayed start, ironically because of the New Hampshire primary results rolling in.