'SNL' Host RuPaul Teaches Cecily Strong to 'Sissy That Walk' in New Promo

RuPaul's Drag Race host RuPaul is taking over Saturday Night Live tonight. To get everyone excited for the special episode, Cecily Strong and RuPaul teamed up for a mid-week teaser sketch in which he teaches her how to "sissy that walk." Justin Bieber is also performing in this week's episode.

The special sketch begins with RuPaul coming out of the elevator at 30 Rock to the floor where Saturday Night Live's Studio 8H is located. He turns to see Strong wearing a tight sequined purple dress, which she claims is her "writing dress."

"Wow Cecily, you really come on strong," RuPaul told her.

"Yes, and it's writing night, so I was taking a break from the drama," Strong replied.

"In this dress?"

"Yeah, just my writing dress... I've worn it before," Strong sheepishly replied.

RuPaul said he was just going to stop by the studio and Strong offered to lead him there. He then came up with the idea to "sissy that walk," referring to his "Sissy That Walk" song from the 2014 album Born Naked. According to Billboard, the phrase reached RuPaul from a friend who heard a parent yell it at their child during a beauty pageant.

The walk to the studio does not go quite as well as Strong hopes, but she and RuPaul both get there. When they arrive, they spot Beck Bennett eating pizza left behind by last week's host, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

"What's a J.J. Watt, baby?" RuPaul asked.

"J.J. Watt's a guy!" Bennett yelled back.

"That's just Beck," Strong said. "He's like our big dumb guy. Ignore him. Let's go to the hallway again!"

"Everyday is a chance to grow," Bennett chimed in.

"Don't ruin this for me!" Strong yelled back.

"Ruin what? What's happening?"

After that, Strong and RuPaul turned to leave the stage.

This is RuPaul Charles' first time hosting SNL. He is a six-time Primetime Emmy Award winner and has hosted RuPaul's Drag Race since 2009. He is the most famous drag queen in the world, appearing in countless television shows and movies since the 1980s. He appeared on SNL as himself in drag in a 1993 episode hosted by Charles Barkley. Strong previously worked with RuPaul as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

New episodes of SNL air Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images