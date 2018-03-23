NFL Player Zay Jones Will Not Be Charged After Clothes-Free Arrest

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones is getting off scot-free after his clothes-free arrest earlier this week.

Jones was arrested on Monday for getting into an altercation with his brother, Cayleb Jones, and smashing an apartment window with a kick all while being naked (for reasons unknown). He was arrested for felony damage to property and had to be taken to the hospital for cuts he sustained on his foot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, TMZ reported on Thursday that Jones was released after the Los Angeles County District Attorney claimed there was insufficient evidence to push charges forward.

Video was released following the incident, showing Jones telling his brother he was going to “fight for Jesus.” He was released from police custody Wednesday morning. ESPN reports that neither the Bills nor Jones’ agent Zeke Sandhu had any comment over the situation following his release.

“We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones,” the Bills said in a statement following Jones’ arrest and video release. “We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment.”

Officer Luis Garcia told ESPN that Jones was spotted breaking glass doors and windows when the arresting officers arrived. Blood stains on the floor were reportedly visible when police entered the building.

Jones, 22, is a fresh face in the NFL after being drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. Throughout 10 starts and 15 games, Jones finished with 316 receiving yards and two touchdowns as the Bills finished with a 9-7 record.

Jones’ brother Cayleb is a receiver for the Minnesota Vikings.

Elsewhere in the news, former Miami Dolphins lineman Jonathan Martin was officially charged with four counts of criminal threats and one count of carrying a loaded firearm on Monday. Martin was detained in late February after posting a photo of a shotgun and several rounds of bullets to social media.

“When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge,” Martin wrote in the caption of the photo.

His high school, Hardvard-Westlake High in Hollywood, California, was tagged in the photo along with several of his former teammates. The school issued a restraining order against Martin, listing president Rick Commons as a potential target.

Martin was initially detained as a potential “security risk” and was reportedly found with two weapons, a large knife and an ax inside his car.

Photo/Getty Images: Mitchell Leff