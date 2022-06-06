Zaxby's Permanently Brings Back Hit Menu Item

✖

Zaxby's gave one of its popular limited items a permanent spot on the menu recently. The fan-favorite fried pickles will now be available for as long as Zaxby's is around, the chicken restaurant chain announced last week. Fried pickles were available last year, but only for a short time.

Fried pickles are crinkle-cut pickle slices of dill pickles, dusted in a cornmeal batter and fried until golden brown. Each order comes with a side of ranch sauce for dipping. You can get an order as a snack or as a side with your favorite Zaxby's sandwich. They are available at Zaxby's restaurants nationwide. Fried pickle fans can also make them at home using The Pioneer Woman's recipe.

(Photo: Zaxby's)

"Fried Pickles are a Southern staple that's having a bit of a moment," Stephanie Gamble, vice president of menu innovation at Zaxby's, said in a statement. "Our customers have always loved Zaxby's cornmeal-dusted crispy version paired with our creamy, cool ranch sauce. It's the perfect summer snack, and now we'll have it all year round."

Zaxby's made some other recent menu changes. In April, the company made its new Signature Sandwich a permanent menu item after it won Thrillist's Best Fried Chicken Sandwich award for the second year in a row. The Signature Sandwich features a hand-breaded chicken fillet with thick-sliced crinkle-cut pickles served on a split-top potato bun with Zax or Spicy Zax Sauce.

In March, Zaxby's introduced the Signature Club Sandwich to replace the Zaxby's Club sandwich. The Signature Club features everything in the basic Signature Sandwich but adds two slices of bacon and American cheese. Zaxby's also introduced the new Fruity Fizzy Punch drink, which mixes Minute Maid Fruit Punch, Sprite, and a hint of lime.

"With the launch of our new Signature Club Sandwich, we created our own club remix of the Signature Sandwich and turned it up a notch," Zaxby's CMO Joel Bulger said in a statement. "Knowing our 'fanz,' we are giving them something additional to rave about and announce a well-kept secret. Our Signature Sandwich is officially here to stay as a permanent menu item."