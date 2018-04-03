YouTube Shooting: President Trump Responds With ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ but Twitter Demands More

President Donald Trump has issued a statement in response to the shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California.

Trump said he had just been briefed on the developing situation. He offered “thoughts and prayers” to those affected by the shooting and thanked first responders and other law enforcement.

“Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California,” Trump wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene.”

However, many users on Twitter were displeased with the response.

Many said the comments played into the larger trend of conservative politicians offering “thoughts and prayers” after mass shootings but not offering a legislative change to help prevent them.

“This latest shooting at YouTube’s headquarters is only happening because America has no common sense gun laws,” one user wrote. “Stop the selling of firearms to the general public! How many more innocent lives need to be taken using firearms before America gets its act together?”

One user added, “Thoughts and prayers are useless without action.”

The investigation into the shooting is still underway, but San Bruno Chief of Police Ed Barberini has confirmed that the shooter, who was a female, most likely died by suicide.

“Police arrived on scene at 12:48, and immediately began a search for possible shooter or suspect,” Berberini said during a news conference. “Upon arrival, officers encountered numerous employees from the building. It was very chaotic, as you can imagine. We did encounter one victim with an apparent headshot wound towards the front of the business as we arrived.”

He continued, “Several minutes later, while conducting a search of the premises, officers located a second individual with a gunshot wound that may have been self-inflicted. We are still working on confirming that. Two additional victims were located several minutes later at an adjacent business.”