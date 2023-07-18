YouTuber Annabelle Ham Dead at 22

Popular social media influencer Annabelle Ham has died. The Georgia native, who boasted more than 73,000 followers on Instagram and 77,000 subscribers on YouTube, was known for sharing her day-to-day life as a college student, as well as makeup tips, and shopping hauls. Her sisters s Amelia and Alexandria announced Monday that Ham died on July 15 at the age of 22, with her family sharing Tuesday that Ham passed away after she "experienced an epileptic event," something they said she "struggled with this for a long time."

In an emotional Instagram post confirming her sister's passing, Alexandria wrote that there "will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are." She went on to say that her sister "was such a light to the world," adding, "a park-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers."







In her own post, Amelia wrote, "sometimesI don't understand why god does things but, i can't even put into words how hard this is, You would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does." She described Ham as "amazing," "sweet" and "such a good sister," adding, "She was amazing, she has gone to so many places seen and done so many things. She was so sweet, so pretty, with the most bluest eyes ever, she was always happy and lighted up every room."



Amelia went on to share that "God was ready" for her sister, writing, "I know she always wanted to live life to the fullest, that's what we have to do now." She continued, "And I know she is dancing around in heaven right now. I can't wait to give u a big hug one day. Thank u everyone for the sweet messages, we will let family and friends know when we have further details."



The YouTuber's sorority at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, the Beta Zeta chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, also paid tribute to Ham, who they described as "cherished by all who knew her" in a statement shared to Facebook. The sorority said they are "mourning the loss" of Ham, who they said "lived a vibrant life, brought smiles into every situation, and was cherished by all who knew her. Our sisterhood is completely heartbroken for the Ham family and for a beautiful life tragically cut short."



At this time, Ham's cause of death has not been released. The Atlanta-based creator amassed a large following on both Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, with her most recent posts becoming places for fans and friends to pay tribute. In the Tuesday statement shared to her Instagram account, Ham's family said that the content creator's social media accounts will remain active and "will be used to share what she went through and the joys she brought to all of us."