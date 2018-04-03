YouTube Employees Share Harrowing Accounts of Reported Shooting: ‘Blood Drips on the Floor and Stairs’

As the reported YouTube HQ shooting unfolds, several employees have taken to Twitter to share details of what they saw inside the facility.

One of the employees to share his details was YouTube producer Todd Sherman. He said he and other employees were in a meeting when the shooting apparently occurred.

“We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor,” Sherman wrote. “First thought was earthquake. After existing the room we still didn’t know what was going on but more people were running. Seemed serious and not like a drill.”

Sherman then realized that an active shooter was in the building. He claims he saw the alleged shooter, and also relies of the unverified claims other employees have told him.

“We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun. Shit,” he wrote. “At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves.”

As he exited the facility, he noticed blood splatter on the stairs and floor. Police then arrived and he reached safety.

“I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs,” Sherman wrote. “Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. Police cruisers pull up, hopped out with rifles ready and I told them where the situation was as I headed down the street to meet up with a couple team members.”

Alleged texts from YouTube employees have also been shared to Twitter.

One set of messages, which were shared by Twitter user Will Hudson, are from an alleged employee named Eddie. Eddie claims the fire alarm was pulled before he saw some employees running and telling others there was a shooter in the building.

He and other employees are said to hiding in locked rooms as police respond to the situation.

It is not completely clear what the exact circumstances of the lockdown are, but it is being treated as an active shooter situation.

San Bruno Police are currently sharing updates on the situation to Twitter. Google, who owns YouTube, is also sharing information from authorities when it becomes available.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018