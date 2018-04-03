YouTube Shooting: CNN Criticized for ‘Sexist’ Coverage

CNN came under fire for the way broadcasters handled the news that the suspected shooter was a woman in Tuesday’s attack on YouTube Headquarters in San Bruno, California.

The cable news network had live breaking news coverage of the shooting as it unfolded. Gunfire erupted in the video platform’s offices around 1 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to a press conference by Police Chief Ed Barberini. Several victims were taken to the hospital, and the suspect died of a gunshot wound, though police couldn’t say whether or not it was self inflicted.

As soon as CNN received confirmation that the shooter was a woman, their banner read “Female Suspect Dead.” The reporters on screen began speculating as to what the potential motive might have been.

Shimon Prokupecz, CNN crime and justic reporter, suggested “perhaps a love triangle” spurred the attack during a live broadcast of The Situation Room.

Viewers took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with Prokupecz’s postulating.

“Love the @cnnbrk reporter’s conjecture, once he found out the #youtube shooter was female, that the shooting was due to a #lovetriangle,” wrote one user. “Yes, and she was probably having her period too.”

“Way to speculate without any basis whatsoever that the shooting was a result of a love triangle because the shooter was a woman,” wrote another. “Fine reporting @cnn.”

“Hey @CNN? Can you stop speculating about the motivation of the @YouTube shooter?” asked a third. “(just bc it’s believed to be a woman doesn’t mean it was a love triangle, oh my LORD).”

As always, some jumped in to defend the network, mostly arguing that any idea is fair game when speculating.

“There’s an article saying she had it out for her boyfriend,” reasoned one person. “I don’t think it’s inhumane to speculate, based on what information is known. It’s only human to want to have a discussion and explore possibilities.”

“Yes but he said this immediately following the first press conference from the sheriff, where no information like the article you mention was available,” shot back the original poster. “It is not a reporter’s job to speculate, it’s his job to report facts.”

As many as 1,700 employees were evacuated from the YouTube offices once the gunfire had died down. Police, FBI and ATF agents are still on the scene investigating and trying to clear the building.