Young ABC News Station Anchor Dies Unexpectedly: Celeste Wilson Was 42

Just a day after signing off on a broadcast, ABC journalist Celeste Wilson passed away suddenly. She was 42 years old.

Her death has sent shockwaves throughout the industry. Her cause of death has been listed as a heart attack.

Wilson had recently joined WAPT as their weekend anchor. Co-workers remember her warmly and her professionalism in her brief stint with the news station.

Wilson’s broadcasting career began at the CBS affiliate in Monroe, Louisiana . She earned her Master’s degree in journalism from Arizona State University. She was also a graduate of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA.

WAPT’s President and General Manager, Peter Keith, issues a touching editorial statement on her passing that is posted on the website. “I can tell you she was an absolute joy to be around — a consummate professional with a smile that would light up a room,” he wrote. In our newsroom, she brought warmth and high standards, elevating not just stories but also the people around her.”

His statement continued: “She believed journalism is service — showing up, asking fair questions, and giving voice to those too often unheard. We are grateful for the time we shared, the example she set, and the light she left behind. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and all who were touched by her work and presence.”

Her Facebook following was a bit over 1.4k followers at the time of her passing. Megan West of WAPT shared fond memories of Wilson in a Facebook post of her own, sharing a video of Wilson working the room at a Girl Scouts of Mississippi function.

“She was new to our team and so lovely. We chatted about how she was adjusting to morning show hours and life a few hours from her home in Louisiana,” she wrote. “It is such a shock, and our hearts are broken for her family,” West wrote in the caption of her video. I treasure the memory of this last, sweet conversation.” WAPT also shared the news of Wilson’s passing during a broadcast.