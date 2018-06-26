The Wrong Red Hen Restaurant Is Getting Attacked by Donald Trump Supporters

After the owner of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave that restaurant last weekend, a national uproar ensued, with Donald Trump supporters using social media to attack the business they perceived as being in the wrong.

Unfortunately for many restaurants who also have the words “Red Hen” in their name, many of the Trump supporters in question have been attacking the wrong restaurant on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along with the Red Hen in Lexington, there is also an unaffiliated Red Hen restaurant in Washington, D.C., which has been on the receiving end of plenty of furious tweets from Trump supporters.

The restaurant has been attempting to do damage control on Twitter, doing its best to explain that it is not the restaurant that denied Sanders service.

We’re not a franchise. We’re a small business. No connection at all to the one in VA. pic.twitter.com/pQO91pJyFy — The Red Hen (@RedHenDC) June 25, 2018

Humor was also used to varying degrees.

It’s almost like all of our logos are of the same animal we’re named after or something. pic.twitter.com/iFc33FQkGj — The Red Hen (@RedHenDC) June 24, 2018

As were GIFs.

The restaurant also attempted to explain that in D.C., political affection or ideology is a protected trait, though that’s not the case in the rest of the country.

Businesses in DC are prohibited from discriminating against people for political affiliation because we are a federal district. We have patrons from both sides of the aisle. https://t.co/IOmNmYqoj5 pic.twitter.com/xfkff7t4B0 — The Red Hen (@RedHenDC) June 24, 2018

Naturally, Trump also jumped into the fray on Twitter, though he refrained from putting the restaurant’s handle in his tweet.

“The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” he wrote. “I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!”

The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Photo Credit: Facebook / The Red Hen