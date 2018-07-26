World’s Oldest Living Woman Dies at 117

Chiyo Miyako, the oldest person in the world, has died. She was 117, according to Guiness World Records.

The Japanese woman died Sunday, just days after she submitted evidence to Guinness World Records to be named the oldest living woman. It’s not currently clear what caused Miyako’s death.

Miyako was born in the Kansai region of Japan on May 20, 1901. She was 117 years and 81 days old when she died, according to Guinness.

Referring to her as “the goddess,” her family described her as a very chatty and patient, kind person who brought happiness to those who met her.

She had a taste for delicious foods like her favorites, sushi and eels. She also had a lifelong passion for calligraphy and created calligraphic pieces of art from childhood up until her death. Her husband, Shoji, worked for Japanese National Railways, which helped ignite her love for travel.

Miyako’s record of oldest living person was confirmed following an extensive research and evidence review process by Guinness World Records’ senior consultant for gerontology and the co-director for the Gerontology Research Group, Robert Young.

Guinness has three longevity categories in its record books: the oldest person living (male), oldest person living (female) and oldest person living.

Before Miyako’s death, the oldest person in the world was 117-year-old Japanese woman Nabi Tajimi, who died of old age in April after having been hospitalized since January. She reportedly had more than 160 descendants by the time of her death, including great-great-great grandchildren.

The oldest male title is currently held by fellow Japanese Masazo Nonaka, who turned 113 on Wednesday, according to Guinness. The oldest person and oldest female titles are yet to be confirmed in the wake of Miyako’s passing.

Jeanne Louise Calment from France, who lived to age 122 from 1875 to 1997, still holds the record for the oldest person to ever live.

The oldest person in the United States, Delphine Gibson, died in May at the age of 114. Gibson had been living at a Huntingdon, Pennsylvania nursing home since she was 100, and attributed her long life to “good food, her faith in God and her church.” Gibson became the oldest living U.S. citizen in February 2017 after the death of Adele Dunlap, who was 114 years old.

At this time, the oldest living person in the U.S. following Gibson’s death is believed to be 113-year-old Lessie Brown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.