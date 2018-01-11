‘World’s Hairiest Girl’ Shaves Face After Finding Love

Being a teenager is tough, but when you’re born with “Werewolf Syndrome,” it could be a nightmare depending on how you look at it.

Supatra ‘Natty’ Sasuphan, a 17 year-old girl from Bangkok, Thailand, was born with a rare, incurable condition called Ambras Syndrome — also called Werewolf Syndrome — where hair uncontrollably grows all over a person’s body and face.

Doctors have been unable to find out how to control the condition, and laser hair removal only makes the hair grow back faster and quicker.

But instead of hiding from the world, Sasuphan embraced her condition, and was proudly named “World’s Hairiest Girl” by the Guinness Book of World Record back in 2010.

“I don’t feel any different to anyone else, and I’ve got lots of friends at school… Being hairy makes me special,” Sasuphan told Guinness in a 2010 interview. “There were a few people who used to tease me and call me monkey face but they don’t do it anymore. I’m very used to this condition. I can’t feel the hair as it has always been like this. I don’t feel anything. It does sometimes make it difficult to see when it gets long. I hope I will be cured one day.”

Now seven years after that interview, Sasuphan is now married to a man she calls the “love of her life.” She’s also decided to shave her face because of him, and the results are incredible.