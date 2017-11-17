Woman Left ‘Terrified’ After Boa Constrictor Found in Washing Machine

Video shared by Inside Edition shows a 7-foot-long boa constrictor stuck inside 46-year-old Shiley Oliveira’s washing machine.

Oliveira found the snake, which was wrapped around the appliance’s drum, after her daughter heard a strange noise coming from the washing machine.

“When I opened the lid, I got the fright of my life because there was a snake wrapped around the drum with its head poking out,” Oliveria told Caters News. “I was so scared because I could see the snake was huge. Its body was thick and muscular. I was terrified it might be dangerous.”

She called authorities, but they could not come right away. A neighbor called up a friend, Joao Paulo Ribeiro, who owns a snake himself. He knew the snake wasn’t dangerous, so he took matters into his own hands.

“It was really wedged in and it was hard to lift out,” Ribeiro told Caters News. “It took me over 20 minutes to remove it and it was a struggle right until the end.”

The snake was healthy and later released back into the wild.

This isn’t the first time snakes have been found in washing machines. In October, the Daily Mail reported that a villager in China found a boa constrictor in her washing machine that weighed 57 lbs.

“I was scared! I thought it was a bed sheet but then it started to move,” the villager said. “I have a beehive at home, some neighbours suggested the snake came for the honey.”

According to the National Geographic, boa constrictors can grow up to 13 feet long and weigh 60 lbs. They live between 20 and 30 years.

Photo credit: YouTube/Inside Edition