Watch Topless Woman Punch Guy Who Groped Her at Festival

One woman defended herself with a swift fist after a man groped her exposed breasts.

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller attended the Rhythm and Vines music festival in Gisborne, New Zealand on Sunday sans shirt, with only some glitter covering her breasts. As the 20-year-old and a friend were walking around the festival grounds, a man ran up behind her, grabbed her chest and scurried away.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The women turned around and bravely confronted the handsy concertgoer. Anello-Kitzmiller punched the man three times in the head and shoulder, while her friend threw a drink at him.

The entire encounter was captured by a spectator, and the 21-second clip went viral almost immediately after it was shared. It was originally posted to Facebook, but it has since been removed based on the platform’s community guidelines barring nudity.

Before it was taken down, the video garnered mixed reviews; some supported the woman, while others suggested she was “asking” to be groped because she wasn’t covering her breasts.

“Well that’s what she gets when she wears something like that,” one user replied, the Daily Mail reports. Another added, “Well… when you are walking around naked you’re kinda throwing out a kinda vibe to sort of expect that.”

Despite the shaming, Anello-Kitzmiller is speaking out about the incident and the aggressive comments that followed.

“He grabbed my breast. I hit him,” she told Daily Mail Australia. “There was a lot of built up anger coming from harassment throughout the day.”

Though Anello-Kitzmiller was wearing unusual attire to the festival, she defends her choice to dress as she pleases.

“I stand by my actions and hope that I’ve inspired women to feel comfortable in their bodies, no matter how they look, and to stick up for themselves when anybody says otherwise or tried to deny you the right to protect your own body,” she told Daily Mail Australia.