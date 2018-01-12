Woman Hits Man With Car, Keeps Driving With Him on Windshield

A woman in Arizona allegedly hit a man while driving home and kept driving with him on the hood of her vehicle, claiming that she believed him to be a “straw man.”

Kaiwei Elizabeth Billets, 65, was driving home on the night of Dec. 29 when she struck 35-year-old Ramon Corrales as he was crossing the street, ABC 15 reports. The victim went up onto the hood of Billets’ vehicle and his body embedded into the windshield, where he remained until the 65-year-old returned to her apartment.

According to authorities, upon returning home, Billets pulled Corrales’ body from her windshield and parked her vehicle in a covered parking area, leaving the body on the ground. She then called a friend seeking advice, but instead of calling police like was suggested, she instead began to carry in her groceries.

A witness eventually called police to report what had happened. Corrales was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Billets allegedly told authorities that she initially believed that she had struck a “straw man” rather than a human and didn’t realize the mistake until she arrived at her apartment and pulled the body off her vehicle. She failed to call police out of fear of going to jail and fear of having her insurance rates increase.

Billets has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and is currently being held on $100,000 bond.