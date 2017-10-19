Woman Gets the Ultimate Gift in Exchange for a Packet of McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce

In one of the best deals ever made, a Michigan woman traded a single packet of McDonald’s Szechuan sauce for a car.

Rachel Marie, 23, stood outside of McDonald’s for hours on the morning of Oct. 7 after having traveled from Shelby, Michigan to Detroit all in the hopes of nabbing one of prized packets of sauce. While she had intended on eating it, after discovering that the sauce was selling for as high as $300 on eBay, she decided to take to Pin Nation, a page on Facebook, to see if she could trade it.

“I wasn’t even thinking about a car. The guy posted saying he wanted to trade the car for one pack of sauce. I messaged him,” Marie told Inside Edition. “I was really shocked that he was willing to trade his car, but if I was able to get a car out of a packet of sauce that I got, I thought, ‘Yeah I will definitely do that.’”

The sauce, which McDonald’s first debuted for a limited time in 1998 as promotion for the Disney film Mulan, rose to popularity after a recent Rick and Morty episode aired. In the episode, Rick travels back in time and attempts to collect as much of the prized Szechuan sauce as he can.

Ultimately, Marie traded the sauce for a 2004 Volkswagen GTI, which she says drives really well. She plans to “pimp her ride” and use the car as a show car.

“A lot of people are just shocked that the guy was willing to trade his car. He had another car and he just really wanted the sauce so I am not going be the one to stop him from getting that.”