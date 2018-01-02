Woman Auctions Her Virginity After Ex-Boyfriend Cheated on Her

There are many ways to get back at an ex who cheated on you, but what this 23-year-old woman is doing just might be one of the most lucrative, albeit, controversial.

Bailey Gibson, a Sacramento, California woman who grew up “with very strong Christian values” and attended an all-girls boarding school in Stockton, Missouri” is selling her virginity to the highest bidder.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She got the idea after her boyfriend cheated on her, when the two of them had made a promise to wait until marriage to have sex, and then it turned out that he had cheated on more than once, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Gibson said, “After grieving for a while, I came to the conclusion that waiting until marriage to lose my virginity was the wrong decision, because my ex-boyfriend wasn’t worth waiting for.”

So now came the dilemma of how best to get back at her ex while also losing her virginity. “I decided that I was going to get something for my virginity — something that benefits me and my life. I wanted to lose my virginity in the most profitable way possible,” Gibson said. “That’s when I looked into selling my virginity and found Dennis Hof and the Moonlite Bunny Ranch.”

The Moonlite Bunny Ranch is a world-famous (or infamous) brothel in Carson City, Nevada. They specialize in legal prostitution and sex-work.

In a blog post on the brothel’s website, Gibson added, “Society perceives me as a deviant, and I am okay with that. At the end of the day, it is my body. I have the right do what I want with it. Going through the Bunny Ranch allows me to legally have sex for money. Does this make me a prostitute? Gasp! Meh, I don’t know. If you take a picture once, does that make you a photographer?”

Dennis Hof, owner and operator of the Bunny Ranch commented as well, saying, “She wanted to save herself for the right guy and live what she thought was a wholesome and righteous life, and the world threw her a nasty curve ball.”

“So many millennials find it difficult to get their footing in today’s post-recession America, and young women have it harder than anyone. I applaud Bailey for using every commodity at her disposal to make a better life for herself and cultivate a prosperous future,” he added.

There is currently no specific bidding amount provided, but it has been revealed that the Bunny Ranch will keep half of the final bidding price, and Gibson will keep the other half.