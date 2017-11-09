Woman Arrested for Cooking Roommate’s Ferret in Oven

A New Hampshire woman is facing charges after she is alleged to have killed her roommate’s ferret by putting it in an oven at their apartment.

Manchester Police said that they received a call around 3 am to an apartment after residents reported seeing smoke in the building. Firefighters determined the source of the smoke to be coming from the apartment’s oven, where a dead ferret with burn marks on it was found, news station WHDH reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Little Boy Dies After Suffering Allergic Reaction to Grilled Cheese

Ivana Clifford, 26, was arrested Wednesday for the crime after her roommate, Cara Murray, claimed that Clifford put her 2-year-old pet ferret in the oven and turned up the heat.

“We love our animals so much. It was just devastating,” Murray told WHDH. “How can someone be so cruel to put an animal in your oven and cooking it alive?”

Murray alleged that Clifford killed the ferret because it nipped her on the foot, but Clifford told police that she killed the animal as revenge for her roommate stealing her clothes.

More: Alleged Thief Shoots Himself in Crotch After Robbing Hot Dog Stand

“To lose a ferret is like losing a kid,” Murray said. “I just can’t believe she did that.”

The 26-year-old was charged with animal cruelty and is being held on $10,000 bail.