US Olympic Skier Shows off Epic Bruise With Steamy Allusion to ‘Call Me by Your Name’

A U.S. Olympic skier took to social media to show off an epic bruise he got while practicing and added a comment that is a steamy allusion to Call Me by Your Name.

A peach hasn’t been this destroyed since Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name.🍑 pic.twitter.com/GSpdjZGox2 — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 20, 2018

In the photo, Olympic ski competitor Gus Kenworthy can be seen with his pants down and his shirt lifted. He is still wearing underwear, but the bruise on his side and backside is very noticeable.

“A peach hasn’t been this destroyed since Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name, Kenworthy wrote in the note while also adding a peach emoji.

For those who are not familiar with the reference, it is, arguably, a quite NSFW joke that Kenworthy is making.

Call Me by Your Name is a 2017 film, based on a novel by the same name, that stars Armie Hammer (The Lone Ranger, Cars 3) and the aforementioned Timothée Chalamet (Homeland, Lady Bird).

The story about a teen (Chalamet) who falls in love with his father’s new grad student assistant (Hammer). In one notorious scene of the film, Chalamet’s character “destroys” a peach in a manner reminiscent of what Jason Biggs did in American Pie.

Kenworthy isn’t the only U.S. Olympian making waves on social media, as the U.S. Olympics curling team recently blasted actress Kirstie Alley for calling the sport “boring” on Twitter.

In a tweet, Alley wrote, “Im not trying to be mean but…… Curling is boring.”

The 2018 U.S. Men’s Olympic Curling Team just so happened to see her tweet and fired back, “We’re not trying to be mean either but your movies weren’t exactly riveting theater Kirstie.”

The response has garnered the team quite a lot of praise, with one person quipping, “Congratulations – you just won ‘Tweet of the Olympics.’ “

The U.S. Men’s Olympic Curlers are not the only Olympic Curlers to make headlines at the 2018 Winter Games, as it was also recently reported that a Russian Olympic athlete who won a medal in curling is currently under investigation after failing a drug test.

It has been reported that Krushelnitckii tested positive for meldonium, a banned substance, and the same one that Maria Sharapova tested positive for in 2016, according to The Guardian.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport released a statement that revealed it had “initiated a procedure involving the athlete Aleksandr Krushelnitckii,” according to Buzzfeed.

Krushelnitckii competed at the 2018 Winter games with his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova, in the mixed curling doubles. The couple won the bronze medal.