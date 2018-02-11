Winter Olympics: Social Media Crowns Jamaica With Best Opener Entrance

While the shirtless Tongan flag waver might have gotten the most attention during the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, social media agreed in unison that the country with the best entrance was none other than Jamaica.

The country was only sending three athletes to the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but that didn’t stop them from coming out to a joyful synchronized dance. The Caribbean nation is competing in just two events, women’s bobsled and skeleton. The appearance of the bobsled team reminded a few fans of the ’90s cult classic Cool Runnings.

🇯🇲 GIVE JAMAICA ALL OF THE MEDALS 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/jKO0btLPaV — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 10, 2018

The Jamaica athletes are my favorite. Women’s Bobsled got the moves. pic.twitter.com/WzRyGmRKWt — Angela Pritchett (@A_Pritchett) February 10, 2018

Team 🇯🇲 Jamaica has it going on. — Jessica Zender (@jesszen) February 10, 2018

I want Jamaica to win everything. #openingceremony pic.twitter.com/W8OcJDYff5 — Korean Abdul Jabbar (@HeyDaveKim) February 10, 2018

Hopefully the Jamaicans can follow-up their stellar entrance with a trip to the podium as the Olympics roll on this weekend.