Why Kraft Is Paying People $20 Not to Make Cheesecake for the Holidays

The holiday season may be here, but cheesecake may not be included as part of the holiday feast desserts. While cheesecake is typically a staple of dessert menus at family gatherings, particularly around Christmastime, the ongoing supply chain shortages have Kraft willing to pay people up to $20 to opt for a different dessert recipe.

The company, which is the of Philadelphia Cream Cheese, announced the new effort on Wednesday. The effort is in response to ongoing supply chain shortages, which have affected, among other things, the availability of cream cheese. Acknowledging that cheesecake is a favorite around this time of year, Kraft is hoping to spread a little cheer for those unable to make the beloved dessert by offering to reimburse $20 to 18,000 shoppers who buy other desserts or dessert ingredients.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A delicious cheesecake is a holiday tradition that many families look forward to,” the company said in a statement on the SpreadTheFeeling.com website. “At Philadelphia, we believe these moments of delight that pull you into holiday feelings really matter. So, if cheesecake is on less holiday tables this year, we want to make sure that you still get that holiday feeling, even if it’s through other desserts. If you can’t spread Philly, spread the feeling.”

To nab your reimbursement, simply visit SpreadTheFeeling.com beginning on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. ET. Once there, you will have the opportunity to reserve your spot to claim a limited dessert reservation. Customers will then need to submit a receipt for a dessert purchase between Dec. 17 and Christmas Eve for a chance to receive a $20 digital reward. In a YouTube video for the new offer, Kraft suggested that fans opt for cupcakes or brownies, as well as various other desserts, instead of cheesecake this year.

In a statement obtained by Today addressing the “Spread the Feeling” promotion, Philadelphia marketing director, Basak Oguz, noted that “for the past 150 years, Philadelphia cream cheese has been a staple in American households, especially around the holidays.” Oguz went on to add, “as we continue to see elevated and sustained demand, we want to ensure that there’s enough cream cheese for bagels, cheesecakes, and everything in-between. We’re excited to share that we’re investing millions of dollars so Philadelphia cream cheese will be available to anyone that wants it, wherever they like to shop, for the next 150 years and beyond.”