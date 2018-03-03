Secret Service Responds to Shots Fired Outside White House

Secret Service agents are responding to a shots fired situation near the White House.

A male victim allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound by the home’s north fence, according to the U.S. Secret Service’s Twitter account.

BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

The male victim in question appears to be the only person injured in the attack.

The Secret Service also says the victim is receiving medical treatment. There have been no updates on the victim’s status or injuries yet.

UPDATE: No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

UPDATE: Medical Personnel are responding to the male victim. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

The White House was put on lockdown as the incident occurred. Vehicle and pedestrian access to the area around the White House has been cut off.

Video from the area shows local police directing vehicle and foot traffic away from the area.

“After being told to leave the [White House] grounds ASAP, the entire area was locked down,” onlooker Roger Mollan-Olafsen wrote on Twitter.

After being told to leave the WH grounds asap, the entire area was locked down #dc #Washington pic.twitter.com/CVBqkmjsBb — Roger Mollan-Olafsen (@mollanolafsen) March 3, 2018

One America News reporter Emerald Robinson was inside the White House at time the shots were fired. She updated followers on her status, claiming press was being held in the briefing room while the Secret Service investigated the situation.

As shown in the video below, agents are currently investigating the scene.

President Donald Trump was not at the White House at the time of the incident. He is currently at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

No other information on the shooting has been made available at this time.