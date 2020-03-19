Where Is Melania Trump During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

As President Donald Trump continues to address the nation in daily press briefings regarding America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, many have been left to wonder where First Lady Melania Trump is. Melania has notably been absent from the public eye for days, and while she hasn’t had a heavy presence on the frontlines in the response to COVID-19, she has maintained a presence on social media.

Ever since the president declared a national emergency in a press conference held at the White House Rose Garden on Friday, Melania has shared a total of eight posts on Twitter and two posts on Instagram. All of the posts are in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. The first lady has proven just how seriously she is taking the pandemic.

With our lives changed dramatically, especially in the last few days, I encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines. Social distancing at this time is very important! Visit https://t.co/macCwFXZiw for more information. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 15, 2020

Just a day after sharing a link to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines, Melania announced that she had made the decision to cancel the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, sharing in a statement that “the health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now.”

In the days that have followed, Melania has continued to share advise for Americans on how to help slow the spread of the virus, and has encouraged healthy Americans to assist those in the most at-risk categories, including the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

On multiple occasions, Melania has even taken a moment to thank the medical professionals working on the frontlines, writing in a March 17 tweet that she wanted to “take a moment to thank the medical staff, doctors, nurses & first responders who are working tirelessly to help keep our country healthy & safe.”

I know these can be trying times for parents & kids. I encourage students at all grade levels to continue their learning at home. Scholastic Learn At Home allows open access to daily learning. To learn more, visit: https://t.co/iEtofyHne5 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 18, 2020

Melania is now set to take an even more notable stance amid the pandemic. On Wednesday, the White House announced that the first lady would begin appearing in PSAs that will address the “important ways Americans can protect themselves and those most at risk.” She will appear alongside Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and other Administration officials on the national broadcasts.

It is unclear when the PSAs will debut.