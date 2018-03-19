Watch Store Thieves Run Straight Into Arms of Police With Stolen Goods

Police body camera footage released by the Seattle Police Department on Friday looks like it could have come from a Saturday Night Live sketch. Instead, it was real-life footage of Costco thieves walking right into their laps.

According to police, they were called to the store Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shoplifting in progress. Loss prevention officers said they recognized one of the suspects from a previous robbery, and the suspect used the fire escape to leave the store. Security personnel also told police the suspect carried a large knife in the past.

When they arrived at the store, they found an 18-year-old woman parked near one of the emergency exits.

The video begins with police questioning the getaway driver. They also pulled one of their vehicles in front of the Toyota to keep her from getting away.

Moments later, officers standing near the emergency exit started hearing people trying to open the doors.

The suspects — a 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman — succeeded in opening the doors, but police were waiting for them on the other side.

When the suspects saw the police, they tried to run away, but the officers were right behind them.

“Wow, that worked out great,” one of the officers is heard saying as they handcuffed the suspects. “It didn’t work this time.”

After the arrest, one of the officers explains how the arrest went down as he laughs in disbelief over what happened.

Loss prevention staff told police that the suspects also stole merchandise at a different Costco earlier that day. They are suspected of stealing $2,200 worth of merchandise from the stores.

Police found a 7″ blade on the male suspect. The man was booked into King County Jail on a robbery charge. The two women were booked for theft.

This was not the only strange robbery attempt in Washington recently. Tacoma police said two men tried to rob a Girl Scout cookies booth on March 10. Police said one of the men asked for change of a $100 bill, and an adult with the Girl Scouts saw the suspect carrying a gun. The two men ran off when they started attracting attention, reports King5News. Police released a surveillance image of the suspects.

Photo Credit: Seattle Police Department