2023 Christmas Eve Store Hours for Walmart, Kroger, Target and More

Christmas Eve is here, and if you need some lasy minute items from a store, you're in luck. Below are the store hours for some of the biggest retail chains in the U.S. for Christmas Eve 2023, helping you plan your last-minute trip for gifts, food or hosting supplies. Even if you've missed your chance, at least you'll know rather than making a drive all for nothing.

The holidays inevitably leave many people scrambling for last-minute shopping trips, and it's made harder by the uncertain schedules at most retailers during this time of year. This year might be even more hectic than usual since Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday, when many stores have reduced hours to begin with. As always, you should check your local store specifically if possible, but this guide has all the general information released by big retail companies about their plans for the Christmas weekend. See the Christmas Eve schedules below.

Big Box Stores

Target – Most locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but check the store locator

Big Lots – Open until 7 p.m.

Walmart – Open until 6 p.m.

Best Buy – Open until 7 p.m.

Wholesalers

BJ's – Regular hours on Christmas Eve

Costco – Open until 5 p.m.

Sam's Club – Open until 6 p.m.

Grocery

Kroger — Regular hours, but it is best to check with your local store for more specific information

Food Lion – Open until 6 p.m.

Sprouts – Open until 7 p.m.

Whole Foods – Some locations open on Christmas Eve

PetSmart – Open until 6 p.m.

Other

Academy Sports + Outdoors – Open until 7 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods – Open until 7 p.m.

Hobby Lobby – Closed

Kohl's – Open until 6 p.m.

Macy's – Open until 6 p.m.

Michael's – Open until 6 p.m.

Office Depot/OfficeMax – Open until 5 p.m.

Rite Aid – Open until 6 p.m.

Staples – Open until 6 p.m.

Once again, it's best to check your local store's location if possible before heading out into the cold. You can often find accurate scheduling information on your GPS app such as Apple Maps or Google Maps, or on the store's website. You can also call the store directly, although phones often get tied up during busy holiday times. Some stores will have automated phone lines reciting the hours for the holidays.