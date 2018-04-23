Watch the Moment Pitcher Danny Farquhar Is Carried out of Dugout During White Sox, Astros Game

There was a scary moment during Friday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros when White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage after fainting in the dugout. The 31-year-old right-hander is still in the hospital and had surgery Saturday night.

The White Sox first said he was rushed to a local hospital as a “precaution.” However, the team later confirmed he suffered a brain hemorrhage and was being treated at RUSH University Medical Center. He is “stable, but in critical condition” in the intensive care unit at the hospital.

The team did not provide a new update on Farquhar’s condition Sunday, but White Sox vice president Ken Williams confirmed the surgery in an interview with USA Today.

“He’s a fighter, and he’s in the fight of his life right now. They had to do another surgery, cracking his skull open, and putting a clamp on it. My God,” Williams said. “This certainly shows the fragility of life and how we take every day for granted. And it can change in a heartbeat. Literally.”

Williams said Farquhar’s wife and mother were at the game. By the time they reached the dugout, the pitcher was already on his way to the hospital in an ambulance.

“His wife and mother were at the game that night, and by the time they got to the clubhouse, he was already in an ambulance heading to the hospital,” Williams said. “Can you imagine what they went through, and are still going through?”

Farquhar will likely remain in the hospital for the next three weeks to be monitored by neurosurgeons. Sohail Shahpar, Farquhar’s longtime agent and close friend, told USA Today that his friends and family are “cautiously optimistic.”

“You just can’t imagine this happening,” Shahpar said, “not to a baseball player in the middle of the game. As a baseball player, you have Tommy John surgery, guys blowing out their arms or knees. Guys taking line drives off their body or even head. But this?”

Farquhar and his wife, Alexandria, have three young children, Mason, Landon and Liam. His friends and teammates understand that it is more important for him to be with them again than to play on the diamond.

“I’m still in shock about it, thinking about his wife and kids and what their family must be going through,” Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Alex Avila, who grew up in Florida with Garguhar, told USA Today. “It scares you. This is one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. He’s very smart, very witty with a great sense of humor.”

Farquhar’s career is defined by his determination to play baseball at the major league level. The Toronto Blue Jays picked him with the 309th overall pick in the 2008 draft, but he did not make his MLB debut until 2011. In 2010, he was traded to the Oakland A’s, then traded back to the Jays a few months later. After bouncing between the A’s and Jays, he landed with the New York Yankees, who then traded him to the Seattle Mariners in the deal that sent Ichiro Suzuki to New York.

Another trade sent him to the Tampa Bay Rays, and he joined the White Sox in the middle of the 2017 season. This year, he has already made eight appearances with a 5.63 ERA.

