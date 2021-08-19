White Sox Pitcher Ejected After Throwing Belt at Umpire

✖

A Chicago White Sox pitcher was ejected from his start against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night after throwing his belt at an umpire from the dugout during a foreign-substance inspection, according to ESPN. In between the fourth inning, Lance Lynn came off the mound while third-base umpire Nic Lentz tried to grab him for an inspection for his hat, glove and belt for any foreign substances.

After the game, Lynn explained what happened. "He was late getting over, so I left my glove and my hat, and then while I was going down in the dugout, trying to see the trainers because I'm dealing with something, he yells at me that he needs to see my belt," Lynn said after Chicago's 3-2 win. "So I toss it up and then he throws me out."

Lynn was not happy about being ejected of course. #MakeItMajor pic.twitter.com/G0CWNwThnY — The Dude (@Turn2Dude) August 19, 2021

This was the first time Lynn, 34, has been ejected from an MLB game. "I’m trying to get some work done to go back out for the fifth and, obviously, I hurt his feelings,” Lynn said, per MLB.com. “He threw me out because I tossed my belt. I said, ‘Well if you were over there on time we wouldn’t have this problem.’ I’m already in the dugout.”

White Sox manager Tony La Russa went onto the field to try to save Lynn. “He threw the belt. As soon as he threw the belt, you can't make a gesture like that,” La Russa said. “That's when he was gone. The umpire banged him right away. I went out there to try to save it, but that's what got him ejected. My only point when I was out there was if you're not emotional in this game, you're not very good. And he was emotional.”

Lynn was traded to the White Sox in December and has put together a strong 2021 season. He was named to his second All-Star game in July and is a big reason the White Sox are in first place in the AL Central. So far this season, Lynn has posted a 10-3 record with a 2.26 ERA in 22 starts.

“I felt completely miserable, but when you get out of that and only give up one run and we win, that’s what it’s all about,” Lynn said “I wish I could have gone deeper, but I didn’t get that opportunity. It was taken from me. I’m going to get myself ready for the next one.”