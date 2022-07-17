Fox Digitally Disgraces 9/11 Memorial During New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Fox Sports apologized for a tasteless graphic shown during the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox game Saturday night. In the middle of Baseball Night in America, the network showed a graphic with the longtime baseball rivals' logos superimposed onto the memorial pools at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum. The pools were built at the spots where the World Trade Center Twin Towers stood and are surrounded by the names of those killed in the 2001 and 1993 terrorist attacks.

"During last night's telecast, we used poor judgment on the use of a graphic," a Fox Sports spokesman told USA Today Sunday morning. "We sincerely apologize and regret the decision."

The graphic instantly went viral on social media, with many wondering how such a mistake could have been made in the first place. "Hard to believe. [Fox Sports] owes the 9/11 community an apology. On air," 9/11 Day organizers tweeted. "For those who do not recognize this aerial image, it is Ground Zero of the 9/11 attacks. The logos are where the WTC Twin Towers used to be, now the sacred pools of the [September 11 Memorial]."