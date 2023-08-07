Guardians' José Ramírez and White Sox's Tim Anderson Trade Punches During Brawl

One of the more intense baseball fights of the season happened on Saturday night as José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians and Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox traded punches following a tag play at second base. Ramírez slid in between Anderson's legs and appeared to be upset with Anderson and pointed at his head.

Ramírez and Anderson began throwing punches and both benches and bullpens emptied. Before Ramírez and Anderson were separated, Ramírez knocked Anderson down with a right hook. "He said he wanted to fight," Ramírez told reporters after the game (per CBS Sports). "And if he wanted to fight, I had to defend myself."

The best part of the Tim Anderson-Jose Ramirez fight is both the second base umpire and Cleveland radio broadcaster going from baseball mode to boxing mode in the snap of a finger. pic.twitter.com/89uEX4aCN4 — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) August 6, 2023

Anderson and Ramírez were ejected as were Guardians manager Terry Francona, Guardians pitcher Emmanual Case, Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and White Sox manager Pedro Grifol. No suspensions have been announced as of this writing.

"I'm not sure I know everything, Francona said. "Before it started, I know Anderson was yelling at (Gabriel) Arias — I think the umpire went and told him to knock it off — and then when José slid into second, I think José felt like he kind of stood over him. Then things got away from everybody."

After the game, Ramírez sounded off on Anderson. "I think [Anderson has] been disrespecting the game for a while," he said through interpreter Agustin Rivero, per MLB.com. "It's not from yesterday. It's from before. I even had the chance to tell him during the game, 'Don't do this stuff. That's disrespectful. Don't start tagging people like that,' because in reality, we're here trying to find ways to provide for our families." The White Sox won Saturday's game 7-4. On Sunday, the White Sox defeated the Guardians again 5-3, and there were no incidents on the field.

Ramírez, 30, plays third base for the Guardians and has been with the team since 2013. In his career, Ramírez has been named to the All-Star team five times selected to the All-MLB Second Team in 2020 and won the Silver Slugger Award four times. Anderson, 30, plays shortstop for the White Sox and has been with the team since 2016. He was named to the All-Star team in 2021 and 2022 and won the American League batting title in 2019.