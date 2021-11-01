Jerry Remy, Boston Red Sox Legend, Dead at 68

Jerry Remy, a New England institution for the three decades he called Boston Red Sox games on NESN, died on Saturday following a long battle with lung cancer, the Red Sox announced. Remy made his last public appearance on Oct. 5, when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Sox’s Wild Card victory over the New York Yankees. Remy, who also played for the California Angels and Red Sox in the 1970s and 1980s, was 68.

“We are saddened by the loss of a beloved player, broadcaster and 13-year cancer warrior,” Red Sox principal owner John Henry said in a statement. “Jerry’s love and connection to baseball didn’t allow anything to stand between the game and him, including for many years cancer. He devoted his entire career to baseball and whether from his seat in the clubhouse or his perch above the field in the broadcast booth, he took generations of rising Red Sox stars and a multitude of fans along for the ride with him. During his lifetime, he witnessed great triumphs and terrible tragedies handling all of it with grace, dignity, and a huge heart. He left an indelible mark on this club and on an entire nation of Red Sox fans.”

This weekend we lost our beloved Jerry Remy – a former player, broadcaster, Red Sox Hall of Famer & friend.



For over 40 years, the RemDawg captured the hearts of Red Sox Nation. Our thoughts & countless memories are with Jerry’s wife, Phoebe, their family & our friends at NESN. pic.twitter.com/tae6tY9c1Q — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 31, 2021

Remy was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008. His cancer returned in 2017, and he announced he was cancer-free in November 2018. However, he continued experiencing health issues. In June, he left Fenway Park in the middle of a Red Sox game and was hospitalized for five days. In August, he announced he was leaving the broadcast booth again for lung cancer treatment.

“Like everyone else in Red Sox Nation today, I’m absolutely devastated by Jerry’s passing,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday. “I will miss all of our conversations about the game and just passing time together throughout the years, whether in the clubhouse or dugout. Jerry was so passionate about the Red Sox and even though he had to step away for treatment late in the season, he was with us every step of the way-especially in October. We kept in touch just about every day and encouraged each other to keep fighting. It was great seeing him at Fenway when we started our run; he was a source of inspiration for so many of our players. My condolences go out to his wife, Phoebe, and his children and their grandchildren. We will miss you, Rem!”

Remy was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, and was drafted by the Washington Senators in 1970. He didn’t sign, but he ultimately joined the Angels the following year and made his MLB debut in 1975. After three seasons, he was traded to his hometown Red Sox and made the 1978 All-Star Game. His final season was in 1984. In 1988, he began working as a broadcaster for the New England Sports Network (NESN).

During his years as a broadcaster, Remy became a beloved figure in the Boston area. He owned a hot dog stand outside Fenway called RemDawgg’s, a reference to his nickname, and owned a sports bar at Logan Airport. In 2006, he became a member of the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame and became the honorary president of Red Sox Nation the following year. He also joined the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2017.

From 2001 to 2015, Remy was paired with Don Orsillo. Their chemistry together led to some now-iconic moments, including the unforgettable “Here comes the pizza” in 2007. “Thank you for 21 years of friendship. I am nowhere today without you. Showed me the right [MLB] way. I know I will text you 3 times a day still. I am lost,” Orsillo tweeted Sunday.

“Jerry Remy drew up in Massachusetts rooting for the Red Sox and lived his dream as a player and beloved broadcaster with the team,” the MLB Players Association said Sunday. “He forged a personal connection with Boston fans and inspired many with his fight against cancer. The Players Association joins Jerry’s family, friends, and fans in mourning his loss.” Remy is survived by his wife Phoebe and their three children, Jared, Jordan, and Jenna.