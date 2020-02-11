Walmart Shooting: Suspected Shooter Identified After Wounding 2 Police Officers

A suspect who shot two police officers at an Arkansas Walmart was identified as Bobby Joe Gibbs, 40. The suspect fired at the police officers at around 10:30 a.m. CT after responding to reports the suspect was making threats inside the Forrest City store. Gibbs was previously arrested on weapons charges in 2012.

Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee told Little Rock ABC affiliate KATV the officers responded to a call about am an making threats and “talking out of his head.” When they confronted the man, he allegedly turned and fired on them. The officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

“As a police chief — or probably in law enforcement, period — you don’t wake up in the morning and think something like this is going to happen,” Lee said during a press conference.

The two officers injured were Eric Varner and Eugene Watlington. Varner was treated at Forrest City hospital and has already been released. Watlington was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis, Tennessee to be treated for his wounds He was reportedly shot four times.

No civilians were hurt in the incident, KAIT reports.

A woman at the Walmart told KATV she heard 12 gunshots towards the back of the store at around 10:30 a.m.

After the incident, Forrest City Schools were on lockdown after Arkansas State Police told officials about “threats” they received, a spokesperson said. Center Elementary School is less than a mile near the store, and all staff and students are safe.

Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams credited the officers with saving lives due to their actions.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the incident is still under investigation. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also investigating. Walmart said it is cooperating with the investigation.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the officers injured in the Forrest City shooting. Senseless acts like these demonstrate the dangers our law enforcement officers face everyday to keep us safe,” Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin tweeted Monday.

Gibbs was previously known to police. In 2012, Gibbs was charged with “carrying a firearm in a publicly owned building or facility, theft by receiving firearm, possession firearm incarcerated person, obstructing government operations, carrying a prohibited weapon, loud music, disorderly conduct, and 32 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor,” reports KAIT. Gibbs was working as a DJ at the time.

Forrest City is located about 85 miles east of Little Rock.

