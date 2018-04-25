Waffle House Shooting Suspect’s $2 Million Bond Revoked

The suspect in Sunday’s shooting at a Nasvhille Waffle House, Travis Reinking, had his bond revoked on Tuesday, ensuring that he’ll remain in jail.

The 29-year-old murder suspect was caught on Monday afternoon following a manhunt that lasted nearly 36 hours. He was charged with four counts of homicide, each worth $500,000 in bond. Still, hypothetically, Reinking could have walked free if he could pay $2 million.

Tennessee State Judge Michael Mondelli decided not to let that happen. The Davidson County judge revoked Reinking’s bond on Tuesday without explanation. Reinking’s first hearing is scheduled for May 7.

The Districtor Attorney General’s office in metro Nashville and Davidson County was pleased with the decision, according to spokesman Steve Hayslip. He told CNN that the office had been flooded with calls after Reinking’s arrest.

“I think it’s a great move by the judge to revoke bond,” he said. “I can only guess or assume that he felt the pulse of the community just as we did.”

“The last thing people wanted was for him to be released,” Hayslip added.

Authorities are still trying to puzzle out where Reinking went and what he did for the 35 hours he evaded arrest. After allegedly murdering four people and injuring two others in the restaurant, he took off on foot, dropping his jacket to reveal that he was nude underneath.

When Reinking was picked up in a wooded area, he wore dark jeans and a maroon shirt, torn at the sleeve revealing cuts underneath. All of his clothes were dirty, suggesting he may have hidden in the woods the entire time.

The motive for his attack is also still unkown. Reinking had a history of delusions and possibly mental illness. He also described himself as a “sovereign citizen” in July of 2017, when he went to the White House and told Secret Service agents he wanted to meet President Donald Trump.

“Sovereign Citizens” are part of a subculture that refuses to recognize the authority of police. The group is mired in racism and anti-Semitism, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Sovereign Citizens often refuse to pay taxes or furnish legal forms of identification. Self-proclaimed sovereign citizens have often been embroiled in violent altercations.

All four of Reinking’s alleged victims were young people of color. He took the lives of 29-year-old Taurea C. Sanderlin, 20-year-old Joe R. Perez, 23-year-old Akilah Dasilva and 21-year-old DeEbony Groves. Groves and Dasilva were college students, while Perez was a local patron and Sanderlin was an employee of the Waffle House.