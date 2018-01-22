Fans Channel Nicolas Cage for Perfect Government Shutdown Plan

The US government shutdown that went into effect Saturday at midnight and ended Monday afternoon had many on Twitter contemplating what they could get away with while the government was temporarily out of commission.

Twitter users took to the social media platform during the shutdown, and many had the same line of thinking when it came to cross-referencing the government with pop culture.

More specifically, actor Nicolas Cage became the center of attention for his dramatic line from National Treasure.

Many folks said they’d take after Cage and try to steal the Declaration of Independence.

Me: there’s nothing else to do about the government shutdown Me after 4 glasses of wine: pic.twitter.com/QEkPcB1cjw — Mario (@mtehuitz) January 20, 2018

I’m in DC + the government just shut down = perfect chance TO STEAL THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE NIC CAGE WYA — Lauren Dooley (@LaurenDoooley) January 20, 2018

the government has shut down – i wonder if nic cage will get the declaration of independence this time. — katy. (@katyfaise) January 20, 2018

if the government shuts down only Nic Cage can stop you from stealing the Declaration of Independence — Sr VP of the MCU (@thecvail) January 20, 2018

Since the government is shut down…..time for Nic Cage to steal the Declaration of Independence again. — Tony ♠ (@Tonykc1992) January 20, 2018

Any hopes of actually stealing the historic document will be dashed for at least three weeks, when the short-term spending bill the Senate voted on Monday will expire.

“We will vote today to reopen the government,” Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told the Senate. He said Democrats would continue negotiating with Republicans on a bill to protect young immigrants from deportation.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pledged to take up immigration legislation — including a permanent fix for the controversial DACA program — in the next three weeks.

In the meantime, most federal buildings remained closed. But airports, the U.S. Postal Service, national security and law enforcement operations are still operating. The Smithsonian Institution’s museums, the National Zoo, Veteran Affairs hospitals and federal courts also are open.

Other “essential” federal workers are still on the job, including FBI agents, Transportation Security Administration screeners at airports and the Coast Guard.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is dealing with the flu epidemic, and the Internal Revenue Service, which is dealing with the new tax law, also remain on the job.

The Defense Department said military and civilian personnel will continue normal duty but would not be paid. Military death benefits will also not be dispersed.

The Department of Health and Human Services furloughed 50% of its staff and cut back certain services, such as Indian Health Services and child welfare programs. It continues treating current patients, however.

The Department of Education sent home more than 90% of its total staff but said federal financial aid workers would still report to work.