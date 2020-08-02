Unemployment Bonus: Treasury Secretary's 'Overpaid' Comments Has Twitter Sounding Off

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended Republicans' position on the now-expired weekly $600 federal unemployment benefit by saying there were cases where people were "overpaid." He further stated how there was also "no question" the enhanced federal unemployment benefit was a disincentive to return to work for some people. The comments sparked a discussion on Twitter, with some pointing accusing Mnuchin of not understanding the financial difficulties unemployed Americans face during the pandemic.

The CARES Act included a $600-per-week federal unemployment benefit, which went to over 30 million unemployed Americans. The program expired on July 31, with no extension approved by Washington. Republicans offered a one-week extension, but Democrats dismissed that. Instead, they want to see the program extended as part of another larger coronavirus stimulus package. Republicans have questioned the necessity of the program and have sought to cut it. Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell's HEALS Act proposal, cuts the program to just $200 per week through September, when states are supposed to have a plan set up so unemployed Americans would receive 70% of their lost wages.

In his interview with ABC News' This Week Sunday morning, Mnuchin said the only reason why there was a flat $600-per-week payment agreed to in the CARES Act was due to "an emergency where we had 30-year-old computer systems." The White House wants "to fix the issue where in some cases people are overpaid, and we want to make sure there's the right incentives," Mnuchin explained. He later said there was "no question" that there were "some cases" where people were paid more to "stay home than to work," which "created issues in the entire economy."