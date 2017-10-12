Woman Nearly Dies After Unborn Baby Kicks Through Wall of Womb

A pregnant woman in China nearly died after her unborn baby kicked a hole in her womb in an “extremely rare” case, a hospital claimed.

The Peking University Shenzhen Hospital in southern China reported on its website that a woman, who was given the pseudonym Zhang, was 35 weeks pregnant when she felt intense stomach pain in the early hours of Oct. 2.

At first, Zhang chalked it up to a stomach ache but after breaking into a cold sweat she rushed to the emergency room.

Doctors performed an ultrasound and discovered the baby’s powerful kick had poked a hole through the uterine wall and into Zhang’s abdominal cavity and that the baby girl’s legs were stuck.

Zhang’s medical history showed that six months before getting pregnant she’d had surgery to remove uterine fibroids; doctors deciphered that the baby kicked through the scar from the previous surgery, resulting in a 2.8-inch rupture on her uterus.

Doctors also said that Zhang’s amniotic sac had also broken and the amniotic fluid had seeped into her abdomen.

Doctors immediately worried that the mother would experience internal bleeding and go into shock, and even feared that the baby could contract a life-threatening infection.

Ten minutes after discovering that the baby kicked through Zhang’s uterus, doctors had safely delivered the baby girl.

Doctors said both the first-time mom and baby are doing well after the baby girl’s traumatic entrance into the world.

While a very rare occurrence, a uterine rupture during pregnancy could be life-threatening, and doctors say they usually take place at the site of an old C-section scar. Most occur while the mother is already in labor, but like in Zhang’s case, can occur before labor. Women who have had fibroids removed are at greater risk for the complication and should speak to their ob-gyn. They will most likely be scheduled for a C-section delivery.