Two Marines Receive Highest Non-Combat Award for Actions During Route 91 Festival Shooting

Two marines have received the Marine Corps’ highest non-combat award for their heroic actions during the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in October 2017, during which a shooter opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

Sgt. Austin Cox, 26, and Sgt. Michael Vura, 26, who are both Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303 helicopter mechanics, were attending the show, which saw Jason Aldean performing on stage before the attack began.

When the shooter began firing, Cox and Vura immediately went into action, running toward the festival barricades and helping people climb over. They also helped victims who had been shot, carrying the wounded to safety.

On Monday, the two marines were awarded “Navy and Marine Corps Medals for exceptional bravery and selfless actions in saving lives and preventing serious bodily harm of others around them,” with the awards signed by Marine Corps Commandant Robert B. Neller for President Donald Trump.

Cox and Vura were in Las Vegas for a three-day weekend after Vura had asked Cox on the trip one month before he was set to leave the Marine Corps after serving for seven years.

“Both of us being from Ohio, country music is something we bonded on and is one of the reasons we became best friends,” Vura told the Orange County Register.

The marines were enjoying the concert when the attack began, with the duo immediately utilizing their training when bullets began flying.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘We’ve got to go help,’” Cox said.

The first helped people get over the barricades before running to help the wounded, including Katrina Hannah, who had been shot in the neck and back near the stage.

“Even without training, you know you’ve got to plug the wound,” Cox said. “I used my hands.”

Cox carried Hannah away from the gunfire, and after making sure the two were okay, Vura went to help another man who had been shot.

“His significant other was in a frantic state,” Vura said. “I took his belt off and applied a tourniquet. He had been shot multiple times. I moved him behind the stage and speakers. Then I continued to make my way around to help others.”

The two also broke apart barricades and used the rails as gurneys to transport the injured, bringing them to an area where cars and ambulance were arriving.

Their bravery was honored on Monday when they were presented with their awards on the flightline outside their squadron hangar in front of friends, family and other members of the Marines.

“They didn’t win anything here, they earned something,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin M. Iiams, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. “They earned the highest honor for heroism that our nation will give out outside combat operations. That’s no small thing. As the group commander reminded me, there’s a couple of folks who won this award — John F. Kennedy, yeah. So, not a small thing, they have earned this award.”

While Cox and Vura are proud to receive the honor, they explained that taking action was never a question.

“You don’t expect to get anything from helping people,” Cox said. “It’s what you do overseas or at home. You do what you can no matter if anyone is looking.”

Photo Credit: Marines.mil / Sgt. David Bickel