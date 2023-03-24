TV News Anchor Was Left Eating 'Through a Straw' After Bike Crash

A U.K. news anchor is "glad to be alive" after he was involved in a terrible bike accident. TV presenter Dan Walker, who presents 5 News, was riding his bike in his home city of Sheffield on Feb. 20 when he was knocked off his bike at a roundabout, resulting in injuries so severe that he was left "eating soup through a straw."



Walker, 45, opened up about the accident on Feb. 20 when he took to Instagram to share a gallery of images from inside an ambulance, Walker seen with a bloodied face in the aftermath of the crash. In the caption, he revealed, "bit of an accident this morning," adding that he was "glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike." According to the presenter, his "face is a mess but I don't think anything is broken." Walker went on to thank Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper (police officer) at the scene. This is my smiling. Thankful for our NHS."

Later that day, Walker provided another update when he returned to Instagram to share a series of photos snapped after he returned home from the hospital. Walker said he was "battered and bruised but – amazingly – nothing broken," continuing, "Very thankful to still be here. I have no memory of anything and just remember coming round on the tarmac with paramedics & police around me." Walker credited the helmet he was wearing at the time of the accident for saving his life and encouraged his followers, "if you're on a bike – get one on your head." He added, "Smashed my watch & phone, ruined my trousers, my bike is a mess but I'm still here. Currently eating soup through a straw and being looked after by a gorgeous, furry, tired nurse at the end of the sofa."



News of the crash sparked plenty of concern and well-wishes from Walker's followers. Dr. Who actor John Barrowman wrote in the comments, "Dan, Thank goodness you had your helmet on. Hope you have a speedy recovery. Jb." BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball added, "good grief chap. that's gonna hurt but thank goodness you're safe."



Reflecting on the experience in The Sunday Times, Walker said he is unable to remember any details of the accident. He also said he is confident that I am not to blame and I hope this can be resolved outside the courts. I know I could have died but I also know how easy it is to make a mistake, even when you're trying to be careful." Despite the injuries he suffered, the crash doesn't seem to have persuaded Walker from cycling. On Monday, the TV presenter posted a picture to Instagram showing himself cycling through London, Walker captioning the post, "Got back on the bike for first time today and felt safe and secure with no flashbacks."