Dartmouth Football Coach Buddy Teevens Hit by Truck, Hospitalized

Longtime Dartmouth football head coach Buddy Teevens was hospitalized after being injured in a bicycle accident in St. Augustine, Florida, the team announced. His wife, Kristy Teevens, told Valley News that he suffered "serious" injuries when he was hit by a truck as the couple was bicycling home from a restaurant in Florida last Thursday. Kristy said she was hoping for a full recovery from her husband.

"He has sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalized," Kirsten Teevens wrote in a text. "He is a healthy man and hopefully he will have a full recovery. We are very appreciative of all the support and the outpouring of love." The accident happened when Buddy Teevens was trying to cross state road A1A, and the driver is a 40-year-old female. The report said that Teevens "was not in a crosswalk or designated crossing area," and he wasn't wearing a helmet.

Teevens, 66, became the head coach of the Dartmouth Big Green football team in 2005 after being the head coach of the Stanford football team from 2002 to 2004. He was also the Dartmouth head coach from 1987 to 1991 before moving on to be the head coach at Tulane in 1992. In his first stint at Dartmouth, Teevens led the Big Green to Ivy League championships in 1990 and 1991. When he returned in 2005. Teevens won three more Ivy League titles in 2015, 2019 and 2021. His total record at Dartmouth is 117-101-2, including 83-70-1 in Ivy League play.

"With all these guys have gone through over the past two years — COVID's hit everybody — but not having the sport that you love, having the fifth-year seniors give up basically a year of their lives to come back because football meant that much to them, and then to see the camaraderie and the cohesiveness and have it rewarded with a championship, it's pretty special," Teevens said after the team won the Ivy League championship in 2021, per Valley News.

Teevens was also the head coach at Maine (1985-1986) before joining Dartmouth. He also was an assistant coach at Illinois (1997-1998) and Florida (1999-2001) before joining Stanford. Teevens played college football at Dartmouth and was the quarterback when the team won the Ivy League title in 1978.