Trump Supporters Pile on Olympian Lindsey Vonn After Controversial Comments

Olympic skiier Lindsey Vonn got an unexpected response to her sixth-place finish in the women’s Super-G on Saturday afternoon.

The 33-year-old Olympian was disappointed with her performance, and she took to Twitter to vent her feelings as an athlete at the highest level of competition.

“Frustrating to be so close to the podium and to have made such a big mistake… but that’s ski racing,” she wrote once the event had aired in the U.S. “I’m proud of the way I skied and how I attacked the course. I gave it my all and came up short. That’s life. Now it’s on to the Downhill!”

While the event had little to do with U.S. politics, many viewers couldn’t forget Vonn’s clearly articulated stance on President Donald Trump and the current state of the country.

Back in December, Vonn told CNN she “hope[s] to represent the people of the United States, not the president.”

“I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony,” she continued. “And I want to represent our country well and I don’t think there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that.”

In that same inverview, Vonn said that she would “absolutely not” go to the White House after competing. She’s not the only one — many of her fellow Olympians, including Nathan Chen, Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon have also said they would not visit Trump’s White House, according to USA Today.

After Vonn’s defeat on Saturday, her Twitter replies filled with political sentiments.

“Your president was watching,” wrote one user. “You let him down. Karma.”

“You don’t stand for our President? We don’t stand for you,” wrote another.

ESPN analyst and retired Olympic gold medal soccer player, Julie Foudy, was appalled at the responses.

“I just spent last 20 min’s reading thru tweets directed at @lindseyvonn. Sickened & disgusted once again by the lack of humanity that engulfs our country. She just raced her damn heart out & Trump supporters gloat/cheer/celebrate her inability to medal. Is this what we’ve become?” she wrote.

Vonn, who chose not to respond to any of her detractors directly, retweeted Foudy’s call-out, adding a few words of her own.

“It’s ok Julie,” she wrote. “Not everyone has to like me but my family loves me and I sleep well at night. I work hard and try to be the best person I can be. If they don’t like me their loss I guess… Thank you for the support.”

Just a few hours later, Vonn tweeted some closing thoughts to end the conversation.

“Tomorrow is another day and another opportunity to become better. Goodnight.”