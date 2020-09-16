Trump Mixes up Herd Mentality With Herd Immunity and Gets Roasted on Social Media

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his belief that the novel coronavirus will "disappear." Speaking during an ABC News town hall in Pennsylvania Tuesday, the president, when pressed about his comments regarding the virus by host George Stephanopoulos, seemingly mixed up herd mentality and herd immunity, prompting people to roast him on social media.

During the town hall, Trump told Stephanopoulos that "with time," the virus, which is responsible for nearly 200,000 deaths in the United States, will "go away." He explained that "you'll develop herd — like a herd mentality." He added that "it's going to be herd-developed, and that's going to happen," explaining that "but with a vaccine, I think it will go away very quickly" before insisting that the country is "rounding the corner" with the virus.

.@GStephanopoulos presses Pres. Trump on his claims that COVID-19 will "disappear." Stephanopoulos: "It would go away without the vaccine?" Pres. Trump: "Sure, over a period of time. Sure, with time." Stephanopoulos: "And many deaths." https://t.co/5rferlTBvn pic.twitter.com/zFwBIRA8GV — ABC News (@ABC) September 16, 2020

Trump, however, seemed to have mistaken herd mentality for herd immunity. As reported by Business Insider, herd immunity "is the point a population reaches when enough people become immune to a virus to stop it from continuing to spread." This can occur through exposure or a vaccine. Herd mentality, or mob mentality, meanwhile, describes how people can be influenced by the "herd" to act in certain ways.

While Trump breezed pass the moment, social media was quick to pick up on it. As the town hall continued, Trump answering a variety of other questions, Twitter ignited with people roasting the president’s word mishap. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying.