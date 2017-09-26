Donald Trump Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Protest on Twitter

On Tuesday morning, as football fans across the country celebrated their fantasy league wins and trash talked in preparation for their next match-up, President Donald Trump took to Twitter with a barrage of tweets about the protests that occurred on gridirons across the country this weekend.

Throughout the weekend, many NFL players acted in solidarity with a divisive movement started by Colin Kaepernick by taking a knee during the National Anthem. Others linked arms in support and multiple teams chose not to walk onto the field before the song played. The divisiveness of politics and the unity of sports collided as the fields became a focal point of peaceful protest.

One outspoken critic of the decision to kneel was Trump, who tweeted multiple times condemning the athletes’, coaches’ and team owners’ actions as “disrespect of country.”

During the Monday Night Football game, in which “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys, faced off against the Cardinals, many were left shocked when team owner Jerry Jones joined his players in kneeling on the field. They chose to kneel before the National Anthem, however, and stand while it played.

On Tuesday morning Trump reacted to the team’s decision on Twitter.

“The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger,” Trump wrote.

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

He did approve of their decision to stand for the playing of the anthem, clarifying his point in a later tweet, declaring it to be “big progress.”

“But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country!,” the tweet read.

But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

He then called on the NFL to change its rules to prevent players from kneeling.

The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can’t kneel during our National Anthem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Trump is not the only one who feels that players should not protest on the field. Many fans have had harsh words for the league in the wake of the weekend, with some going so far as to burn their team gear.

The ratings of the games took a hit as #boycottNFL trended on social media. The ratings were low on CBS, FOX and NBC.