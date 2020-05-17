Tropical Storm Arthur Nears North Carolina

✖

North Carolina might be in for a rough patch of weather on Monday as Tropical Storm Arthur approaches its coast. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm, which has been brewing around Florida for the past week, will strike or pass just east of North Carolina on Monday. As a result, a Tropical Storm Warning is now in place for Surf City to Duck, as well as Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds. (This designation means experts expect tropical storm conditions within 24 hours.)

Forecasters project tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain to strike the state on Monday. These winds will likely clock in at 45 mph, but the NHC notes "some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours." The center, which is located in Miami, also points out that winds of this nature can extend outward up to 115 miles from the storm's center. However, Arthur should lose its tropical storm designation on Tuesday as conditions calm.

Here are the Key Messages for the May 17, 11 am advisory. Tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rains are expected for parts of eastern North Carolina on Monday due to #Arthur. The latest info is always at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/Nf34Z3L5cc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 17, 2020

As of the 11 a.m. update, Arthur was located near latitude 30.5 North, longitude 77.4 West. It was moving at a rate of 9 mph north-northeast, but its speed will increase over the next two days. This route will steer it clear of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

When it comes to rainfall, 1 to 3 inches are expected on Sunday and Monday. Also, dangerous coast surf conditions and rip currents will be present, extending to other areas on the southeast U.S. coast and some Mid-Atlantic states throughout the week. The NHC warns "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions" could be present.

The center will release its next intermediate advisory at 2 p.m. ET and its following complete report at 5 p.m. ET. A full breakdown of Tropical Storm Arthur updates can be found at the official National Hurricane Center website. The facility will also share updates to its official Twitter account.